Namibia biometric SIM registration drive faces challenges

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, Oct. 10 — Italy’s telecommunications regulatory body, AGCOM, has introduced a new system that allows network providers to activate SIM cards using the national identity system (SPID), the digital ID card (CIE), or the national services ID (CNS). This initiative aims to streamline the SIM card registration process in Italy, aligning with Resolution no. 86/21/CIR was implemented in November of the previous year.

Approximately 35 million Italians already utilize SPID for various services, making this development significantly more convenient for individuals looking to activate their SIM cards. In the past, people had to submit photocopies of their ID documents and health cards to telecom companies for SIM card activation.

Under the new system, telecom operators will need to update the framework agreement related to the Number Data Protection Standards, effective in May 2022. Some of these new regulations pertain to mobile number portability procedures, with officials expecting these changes to play a significant role in preventing SIM swap fraud.

Starting from November 7, only the owners of phone numbers will be able to request number portability, as opposed to the previous practice of allowing others to make such requests on their behalf. Additionally, applicants will need to provide a copy of their identity documents and tax code.

Challenges in SIM Registration in Namibia and Mauritania

In other news, Namibia’s telecom regulatory body, CRAN, has encountered numerous challenges in its biometric SIM card registration campaign. With the December 31 deadline approaching, only 29 percent of active SIM cards in the country have been registered. These difficulties include resistance from local communities to establish registration points, a lack of interest from mobile phone users, inaccuracies in submitted information, power outages, and the absence of proof of identity for many citizens.

Similarly, Mauritania recently launched a biometric SIM registration initiative in August, scheduled to conclude on October 6. The government aimed to register all 6.5 million SIM cards in use in the country within this timeframe, threatening to deactivate any unregistered cards. Valid identification is a prerequisite for SIM registration. As of this report, the government has not provided an update on the success of the registration drive or any suspended SIM cards. Officials cite national security enhancement as the driving force behind this SIM registration effort.

In Conclusion

The simplification of SIM card registration procedures in Italy is a positive development, promising increased convenience for consumers. It remains to be seen how the biometric SIM registration campaigns in Namibia and Mauritania will progress in light of the challenges they have faced.