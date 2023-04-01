US and China Compete for Green Hydrogen Partnership with Namibia

Trending Now
April 1, 2023

By Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, April 1  —  China’s National Energy Administration administrator, Zhang Jinhua, visited Namibia on Friday to meet with President Hage Geingob to discuss cooperation in green hydrogen production. Namibia aims to position itself as a future green hydrogen producer and attract investment from China, the world’s leading and fastest-growing producer of renewable energy. James Mnyupe, Namibia’s green hydrogen commissioner and economic adviser to the president, revealed that officials are looking to China as a critical partner, but they are also in discussions with Europe and the United States.

Mnyupe added that Namibia is not interested in picking sides in the current political tensions between the East and West. Despite increasing global energy demands and the tension between the US, Europe, and China, Namibia remains committed to its policy of not being involved in any conflict-related discussions. Mnyupe also mentioned that Namibia has an MOU with Europe and is discussing the possibility of collaboration with the United States.

The visit by the US Ambassador to Namibia, Randy Berry, was also focused on cementing relations in major areas of interest, including green hydrogen and oil exploration. The presidential spokesperson, Alfredo Hengari, emphasized the increasing cooperation in these areas and mentioned that American companies are drilling off the coast of Namibia.

China’s administrator for the National Energy Administration said that China is ready to partner with Namibia in all areas of green hydrogen. Hydrogen is an alternative fuel that industrialized nations hope can help them reach their goal of net-zero carbon emission by 2050. Namibia is looking to learn from China’s experience in producing renewable energy and renewable energy components.

Friday’s visit is an indication of China’s interest in partnering with Namibia and participating in the country’s green-hydrogen value chain. Namibia is making tremendous advances in green energy and hydrocarbons, and it is looking to collaborate with countries around the world to achieve its goals.  – Namibia Daily News

