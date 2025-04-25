Namibia underscores inclusive digital transformation to empower girls

WINDHOEK, April 25 — Namibia on Thursday marked the International Girls in ICT Day with a call to empower girls to pursue careers in information and communication technology (ICT).

At an event held in Windhoek, Namibia‘s capital, Emilia Nghikembua, chief executive officer of the Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN), delivered a keynote address highlighting the pivotal role of girls and young women in shaping the global digital future.

“This year’s theme, ‘Girls in ICT for Inclusive Digital Transformation,’ resonates deeply with our collective goal, which is to foster an environment where every girl, regardless of background or circumstance, has the opportunity to thrive in the digital economy,” she said.

The event, which brought together students, educators, industry leaders, and government representatives, saw an engaging panel discussion designed to foster a two-way dialogue, allowing students to exchange ideas, aspirations, and concerns with industry professionals.

Nghikembua acknowledged the underrepresentation of women in the global ICT workforce, where they constitute less than a third of technology-related roles.

“This disparity is even more pronounced in Namibia, where societal stereotypes and lack of access to opportunities continue to hinder girls’ participation,” she noted, adding that the focus of the event was to challenge these barriers.

“We want our girls to see themselves not only as consumers of technology but as innovators, creators, and leaders,” said Nghikembua.

CRAN also announced its commitment to leveraging its communication channels to amplify the message of Girls in ICT Day, which included circulating specially designed posters across various media platforms.

Calling on young girls to believe in their potential and embrace opportunities in ICT, Nghikembua stressed that creating an inclusive digital transformation requires collaboration among governments, the private sector, educational institutions, and civil society.

Observed annually during the fourth week of April, the International Girls in ICT Day serves as a platform to inspire girls to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics fields and to challenge stereotypes that often hinder their participation. (Xinhua)