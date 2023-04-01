Liverpool humbled by Manchester City’s ruthless performance

By Staff Reporter

LONDON, April 1 — Manchester City continued their march towards the Premier League title with a dominant 4-1 victory over Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. Although Liverpool took the lead with a goal from Mohamed Salah, City equalised through Julian Alvarez before half-time, and then took control of the game after the break.

Kevin De Bruyne scored within the first minute of the second half, and further goals from Ilkay Gundogan and Jack Grealish completed the rout. The result left Liverpool 22 points behind City, who are currently second in the table, hot on the heels of leaders Arsenal.

The standout performance of the game came from City’s record signing, Jack Grealish. Despite suffering from an illness earlier in the day, Grealish was instrumental in City’s victory, setting up the equaliser for Julian Alvarez and scoring the fourth goal of the game himself. He was named man of the match for his performance.

Another impressive display came from Julian Alvarez, who stepped up in the absence of the injured Erling Haaland to score the equaliser and assist in two of City’s other goals. With Haaland set to return soon, City manager Pep Guardiola will be delighted to have such a talented backup option in Alvarez.

For Liverpool, it was a chastening defeat that saw their already slim hopes of securing a top-four finish fade further. Mohamed Salah had given the Reds the lead in the first half with a clinical finish, but he faded as the game wore on and was substituted with 20 minutes remaining.

Meanwhile, Andy Robertson had a day to forget, making several mistakes that led to City goals. He was eventually replaced by Kostas Tsimikas.

The victory keeps City firmly in the hunt for the Premier League title and will give them confidence going into the rest of the season. With Arsenal currently leading the way, Guardiola will be hoping his side can maintain their impressive form and overhaul the Gunners in the coming weeks. – Namibia Daily News