Namibia’s fistball league returns after a 3-month break

WINDHOEK, Feb. 9 — Namibia’s fistball league will commence with an opening tournament on Saturday at the Swakopmund Fistball Club (SFC) in the coastal town Swakopmund.

The league returns after a three-month break, and based on the rankings drawn up from the previous national tournament, the cup tournament will see eight teams divided into two groups fighting for top accolades, Fistball Association of Namibia’s media officer Helmo Minz said on Tuesday.

Participating teams comprise three from Cohen Fistball Club (CFC); a team each from Deutscher Turn und Sportverein (DTS); two from Sport Klub Windhoek (SKW), and another two teams from SFC.

“The reigning category A cup winners, CFC 1, will hope for another title defense. However, boosted by the returnee Viggo von Scheliha, who has a decade of international experience playing abroad, SKW 1 may have a few upsets going into the tournament,” he added.

According to Minz with all COVID-19 regulations in place, after a well-deserved three-month break, the players and clubs have given their assurances that they are ready to compete.

“We foresee the 2021 Bank Windhoek Fistball League to be yet another exciting season since it allows Namibian fistball players to get back in the game and hone their skills after a challenging 2020 season,” sponsors Bank Windhoek concluded.

– Xinhua