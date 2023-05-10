Unemployment and Mental Health: Breaking the Cycle in Namibia

By Josef Kefas Sheehama

As the world observes the 2023 May Day celebration, workers in Namibia are expressing concerns over unfair labour practices, such as casualization and non-payment of minimum wages by certain employers. Under the theme “Workers United in Ensuring Productivity for National Economic Growth and Guarding against Unfair Labor Practices in the World of Work,” it is evident that the welfare of workers plays a pivotal role in achieving socioeconomic justice and ensuring national and global sustainability. Addressing unemployment and the challenges of the rapidly changing work landscape, including the Fourth Industrial Revolution, robotics, the Internet of Things (IoT), and artificial intelligence, has become crucial.

Namibia’s unemployment rate has fluctuated over the years, averaging 21.04 percent from 1991 until 2021. It is projected to reach 22.00 percent by the end of 2022 and hover around 23.00 percent in 2023 and 22.50 percent in 2024. Unemployment is not only an economic problem but also a social issue with profound implications. It leads to reduced or zero income for individuals, causing immense suffering and giving rise to social ills such as dishonesty, immorality, and crime. Additionally, unemployment has a significant impact on mental health, contributing to low self-confidence, feelings of unworthiness, depression, and hopelessness.

To address the unemployment crisis, it is imperative to prioritize job creation and economic recovery. Fiscal and monetary policies should be deployed to support strong output growth, as it is the most crucial driver of employment growth. The government should also focus on reducing corporate taxes and regulatory barriers that hinder job creation in the private sector. By fostering entrepreneurship and providing start-up capital, mandatory training, mentorship programs, and a supportive business environment, Namibia can empower young people to lead in sectors such as agriculture, mining, and hospitality.

Furthermore, the government must undertake reforms to facilitate access to start-up and growth funding, improve the ease of doing business, and establish a system to mitigate risks faced by entrepreneurs. Social safety net programs can also provide a safety net for aspiring entrepreneurs. Emphasizing the formalization of the informal sector is another vital aspect of creating sustainable employment opportunities.

In conclusion, the quality of human capital is a critical factor in driving economic growth. To combat unemployment effectively, Namibia needs to prioritize sustained economic growth, enhance labour market outcomes through targeted programs that prepare individuals for employment, and foster pathways to self-employment. It is essential for policymakers to recognize the gravity of unemployment and implement effective measures to address its causes and find lasting solutions. A collaborative effort from all stakeholders is necessary to build a better Namibia for all, rooted in sustainability and a genuine commitment to change. – Namibia Daily News