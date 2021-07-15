President Geingob urges Namibians to start producing food and other essential services locally.

Windhoek, July 15 – – President Geingob has urged Namibians to start producing our own food and other essential services locally instead of relying on our neighbor South Africa on everything.

“Lets us take this opportunity to start producing our own food and other essential services locally, we can’t keep on depending on South Africa for everything we need, ” he made this remarks during the 31st COVID-19 Public Briefing today at state house.

South Africa currently is experiencing public violence such as burning of trucks and shopping malls , blocking of roads, lootings etc.

The current situation has affected various African countries including Namibia that depend heavily on South Africa for foods, medical goods and services.

Namibia imports almost 97% of food and other essential services from South Africa.

