WINNING BIG … After 78 days of avoiding eviction, Khosi beat Ipeleng, Ebubu, Tsatsii, Kanaga Jnr and Yvonne to become the first ever Big Brother Titans winner.
ENTERTAINMENT

Khosi from South Africa Wins Big Brother Titans and $100,000 Grand Prize

April 5, 2023

By Staff reporter

JOHANNESBURG, April 5  —  South African contestant Khosi has won the first edition of Big Brother Titans, taking home the grand prize of USD 100,000. The reality show was a combination of Big Brother Mzansi and Big Brother Naija, featuring 20 housemates from both countries. Over several weeks, the housemates competed in tasks and challenges, with the audience voting on who they wanted to stay in the game and ultimately win.

In the finale, Khosi was joined by five other contestants – Ipeleng, Ebubu, Tsatsii, Kanaga Jnr, and Yvonne. After an exciting and intense competition, Khosi emerged as the winner and was presented with the prize money. The finale show was co-hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu of BBNaija and Lawrence Maleka of BBMzansi and featured performances by Mayorkun, DJ Maphorisa, Visca, 2woshort, and Stompiiey and the Bontle Modiselle Dance Studio.

MultiChoice Namibia Managing Director, Roger Gertze, expressed his delight at the show’s success and congratulated all the housemates for giving their best over the past few weeks. He also stated that Big Brother Titans had brought Africa together and that he hoped the competition would serve as a platform for Khosi and her fellow housemates to gain access to greater opportunities and launch careers in their own spaces. MultiChoice Namibia plans to bring even more exciting experiences like Big Brother Titans to viewers in the future.  – Namibia Daily News

