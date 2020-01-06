Caretaker Iraqi PM discusses withdrawal of foreign forces with German, British leaders

BAGHDAD, Jan. 7 -- Caretaker Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi discussed with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson the withdrawal of foreign forces from Iraq during phone calls on Monday. Abdul Mahdi discussed with Merkel the "positions of the Iraqi government and parliament regarding the withdrawal of foreign forces and preservation of Iraq's sovereignty," said a statement by his office. Merkel highlighted the continued cooperation between Iraq and the EU countries in combating terrorism and the need to spare global peace and security the dangers of war. During the phone call from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Abdul Mahdi explained the Iraqi government's endeavor to prevent Iraq from turning into an arena for conflicts, according to a separate statement by his office. For his part, Johnson "expressed his desire to visit Iraq, calling to work through diplomatic channels to defuse the crisis and reduce escalation." The phone calls came a day after the Iraqi parliament passed a resolution requiring the government to end the presence of foreign forces in Iraq and prevent them from using Iraqi airspace and waters. On Friday, a U.S. drone struck a convoy at Baghdad International Airport, killing Qassem Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy chief of Iraq's paramilitary Hashd Shaabi forces. More than 5,000 U.S. troops have been deployed in Iraq to support the Iraqi forces in the battles against Islamic State militants, mainly providing training and advising for the Iraqi forces. Xinhau