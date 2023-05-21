Namibia’s Finest: Meet the Top 10 Finalists of Miss Namibia and Miss Teen Namibia

By Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, May 21 — The annual Miss Namibia (MN) and Miss Teen Namibia (MTN) pageants are creating a buzz as the top 10 contestants for each competition have been revealed. The preliminary events, held in Windhoek, showcased the exceptional talent and beauty of these young women vying for the coveted crowns. With a diverse selection of finalists, this year’s pageants promise to be unforgettable.

The Top 10 Finalists: In the Miss Namibia category, the following contestants have secured their spots: Albertina Haimbala, Ausha Abrahams, Lidia Simon, Jameela Uiras, Shasmida Eiases, Martha Kautanevali, Aina Nghipuilepo, Jenica Engelbrecht, Biolla Uzera, and Lency Kuhanga. For Miss Teen Namibia, the top 10 finalists include Donel-Mari Louw, Thembi Kangameni, Lynn du Toit, Chamilla Greyton, Adelaide Both, Diina Shituula, Timica Goeieman, Angeline Mavara, Oriana Ribeiro, and Innocentia Mukubi.

Preliminary Events and Judges: The preliminary events were held with great success, featuring esteemed judges who had the difficult task of selecting the finalists. Gerine Hoff served as the principal judge for Miss Namibia, while Jessica Mundie Uiras took the lead for Miss Teen Namibia. They were joined by a panel of judges including Beaulah Boois-Beukes, Esperance Luvindao, Ilke Platt, Deon Angelo, Maria Huudu-Eli Shiyuka, Vehonga Wisdom Mujoro, Annerie Marè, and Denzel //Naobeb (NSK).

Anticipation and Public Feedback: The announcement of the top 10 finalists has generated excitement among the public, who praised the production and diversity of the selection. Boois-Beukes, the spokesperson for NBC, expressed satisfaction with the positive feedback and highlighted the importance of showcasing Namibia’s cultural diversity through the pageants. The public now has an opportunity to get to know the finalists before the crowning event, as they embark on a nationwide tour to promote tourism and engage with their supporters.

The Grand Event: The highly anticipated crowning event for Miss Teen Namibia will take place on 7 July, followed by Miss Namibia on 8 July. This year, the pageants will take on a new level of grandeur, as the MTC Dome in Swakopmund will host the event for the first time. Attendees can expect a night of glitz, glamour, and a stunning stage setup that promises to captivate all.

Inspiring Stories and Growth: Among the top 10 finalists, there are inspiring stories of resilience and dreams coming true. Jenica Engelbrecht, a Miss Namibia finalist, shared her motivation to become a role model, even after losing both her parents. Aina Nghipuilepo, another Miss Namibia finalist, expressed her lifelong dream of participating in the pageant and emphasized the importance of learning from others and embracing personal growth throughout the journey.

Conclusion: As the countdown begins to the grand crowning events, Namibia eagerly awaits the unveiling of the next Miss Namibia and Miss Teen Namibia. These pageants not only celebrate beauty but also serve as platforms for personal growth, empowerment, and cultural diversity. The top 10 finalists embody the spirit of the nation and will undoubtedly make their mark on the stage, leaving a lasting impression on Namibia’s pageant history. – Namibia Daily News