Namibia’s Chanique Rabe crowned Miss Supranational 2021
Namibia’s Chanique Rabe crowned Miss Supranational 2021

written by Paulina Meke August 22, 2021

Poland, 22 August- – Chanique Rabe was crowned Miss Supranational 2021. The grand finale was held in Poland. The diva looked gorgeous in a glittering gown at the finale.

Interestingly, 58 contestants had participated in the international pageant, out of which Chanique won the coveted title. It is to be noted that this victory marks the first-ever Miss Supranational crown for Namibia and the continent Africa too.

The beautiful lady was crowned by Anntonia Porsild of Thailand, the outgoing winner of the pageant. The grand finale was live streamed on the official social media account of Miss Supranational.

It was a sight to behold as one gorgeous lady passed the crown to another while everyone else cheered their hearts out.

Sashaying down the runway in a gorgeous silver gown, Chanique looked flawless. From her hairdo to her makeup, everything about her looks was absolutely on point. Each delegate put on a show of grace on Saturday night, and there are several lessons in store for aspiring pageant participants.

In a video posted on the official account of Miss Supranational 2021, the winners opened up about the victory. Chanique talked about the thoughts going on in her mind. The diva expressed her gratitude, and shared that she didn’t expect to win.

While Chanique won the coveted title and took home the crown, Miss Supranational Puerto Rico 2021 Karla Guilfu Acevedo emerged the first runner-up. Miss Supranational South Africa 2021, Thato Mosehle, was the second runner-up. Miss Supranational Venezuela 2021 Valentina Sánchez was the third runner-up while the fourth runner-up was Miss Supranational Dominican Republic 2020, Eoanna Constanza.

