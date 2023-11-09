Trending Now
Home Current AffairsEntertainmentFashion MTC Windhoek Fashion Week: A Stellar Display of African Fashion Talent
MTC Windhoek Fashion Week: A Stellar Display of African Fashion Talent
Fashion

MTC Windhoek Fashion Week: A Stellar Display of African Fashion Talent

November 9, 2023

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, November 9 — Windhoek, Namibia’s capital city, recently underwent a dazzling transformation into a vibrant hub of fashion and creativity during the 8th annual MTC Windhoek Fashion Week (MTCWFW). The event, sponsored by Namibia’s leading telecommunications company, MTC Namibia, showcased the talents of over 30 African designers who presented a breathtaking range of garments, from minimalist fashion to avant-garde styles, capturing the audience’s attention and admiration.

The diverse lineup of designers hailed from South Africa, Namibia, Angola, Mozambique, and Botswana, collectively reflecting the rich cultural heritage and dynamic spirit of Africa. Attendees were treated to an array of visually stunning creations that left a lasting impression.

Special guests at the event included the Managing Partners of PR Girl Media, Chishimba, and Monde Nyambe. The sister-duo, impeccably dressed and styled by Zambian designers The 911 Closet By Faith and Harris Nation, embodied futuristic, glamorous, and chic styles, adding an extra layer of sophistication to the occasion.

PR Girl Media took the opportunity to commend MTC Namibia for its steadfast commitment to supporting the arts industry and empowering local creative talent. As a Pan African PR agency, PR Girl Media focuses on fostering collaborations that showcase Africa’s vast entertainment and arts potential, recognizing its capacity to drive sustainable economic growth.

The MTC Windhoek Fashion Week served as an outstanding platform for African designers to showcase their artistry and innovation, solidifying Africa’s standing as a global centre for fashion and creativity. The event’s success underscores the power of collaboration and emphasizes the importance of investing in the creative industries for their cultural and economic impact.

Post Views: 82
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Designers Clasp at Golden Thread After MTC Unveils...

November 7, 2021

Namibian men push for gender diversity in traditionally...

March 30, 2022

Miss Namibia Organization Announces Top Four Contestants to...

August 4, 2023

Fashion industry has role in helping women: Pohamba

July 2, 2018

The head-turning dandies in Congo-Brazzaville

August 6, 2021

Angondji crowned Miss Ability Namibia 2022

August 15, 2022

Namibia’s Finest: Meet the Top 10 Finalists of...

May 21, 2023

Tatela Vintage Shop: Bringing the Past to Life

February 28, 2023

Namibia’s LORD EMH launches Worldwide luxury hat collection

September 26, 2017

Beauty pageant empowers Namibian informal settlement youth

November 23, 2022