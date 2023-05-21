Namibian Justice Minister Urges African Leaders to Embrace Accountability and Citizen Engagement

NDN Staffer

WINDHOEK, May 21 — Namibian Justice Minister, Yvonne Dausab, recently delivered a powerful message to African leaders, urging them to embrace accountability and allow their citizens to hold them responsible for their actions. Speaking at the Pan African Parliament (PAP) in Midrand, Johannesburg, Dausab emphasized the importance of good governance in driving the development of the African continent.

Dausab expressed her concern about the reluctance among leaders to hold each other accountable for deviating from the objectives set out by continental bodies like the PAP and African Union (AU). She emphasized the need for leaders to raise concerns and address those who are hindering progress towards the collective goals of the continent.

Accountability is a crucial element of effective governance, as it ensures that leaders are responsive to the needs and aspirations of their citizens. When leaders are held accountable, it creates a culture of transparency, integrity, and responsible decision-making, ultimately fostering trust between the government and the people.

In parallel to Dausab’s call for accountability, non-profit organizations working against gender-based violence are urging the Pan African Parliament to convene a summit aimed at addressing this pervasive issue on the African continent. Gender-based violence is a serious concern that affects countless individuals and communities, and concerted efforts are needed to combat this scourge effectively.

The request for a Pan African gender-based violence summit highlights the urgent need to prioritize the safety and well-being of all individuals, irrespective of their gender. It underscores the demand for stronger legislation, improved law enforcement, and comprehensive support systems to protect victims and ensure justice is served.

Sihle Sibisi, the founder of the Kwanele Foundation, has expressed frustration with the lack of action from law enforcement agencies in addressing gender-based violence. The call for a summit is an opportunity to bring together key stakeholders, including government officials, civil society organizations, and activists, to formulate strategies and action plans to combat gender-based violence effectively.

The recent allegations against PAP President, Fortune Charumbira, raised concerns about the credibility and integrity of the Pan African Parliament. Supra Mahumapelo, Chairperson of the International Relations and Co-operation Committee in South Africa’s Parliament, expressed his disappointment, stating that the PAP would become an embarrassment if the allegations were proven true. This situation further highlights the significance of accountability and ethical leadership at all levels of governance.

Addressing the challenges faced by the African continent requires a collective effort from leaders and citizens alike. It is imperative for leaders to actively engage with their constituents, listen to their concerns, and take decisive actions to address them. Furthermore, citizens must exercise their right to hold their leaders accountable and actively participate in the decision-making processes that shape their lives and futures.

By fostering a culture of accountability and transparency, African leaders can demonstrate their commitment to the well-being and progress of their nations. Embracing citizen participation and engaging in open dialogue are crucial steps towards building inclusive societies, ensuring effective governance, and achieving sustainable development across the African continent. – Namibia Daily News