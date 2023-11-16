Wernhil Shopping Centre Successfully Wraps Up Fashion & Lifestyle Extravaganza 2023 CSR Initiative

Staff Reporter

Windhoek, November 16 – Wernhil Shopping Centre, a subsidiary of Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group managed by Broll Namibia, is thrilled to announce the successful completion of its Fashion & Lifestyle Extravaganza 2023 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative. Aligned with the core values of authenticity, care, and community passion, this heartfelt campaign aimed to make a positive impact on the lives of the less fortunate by collecting and donating clothing, toys, and essential items, with active community involvement.

The oldest mall in Namibia, Wernhil hosted the donation drive at the Pick n Pay atrium and in front of Dis-Chem every Friday and Saturday from 11:00 to 14:00, spanning from 2 September 2023 to 30 September 2023. The public responded generously, contributing previously loved items and showcasing overwhelming support for this meaningful cause.

Valued tenants of Wernhil, including The Foschini Group, JB Sport, and Mr Price, demonstrated their commitment by collectively donating 105 boxes, 4 boxes, and 2 boxes, respectively. In addition, the public contributed 10 boxes filled with clothes, toys, and food. The campaign received outstanding backing from the community, resulting in an estimated total value of N$250,000.00 worth of received goods. Pasta Polana Namibia made a significant contribution of 30kg of pasta and one box of instant noodles.

On 26 October 2023, a dedicated team of 10 individuals meticulously sorted and repacked the donations, tailoring each box to the specific needs of the four chosen institutions: Môreson Special School, Hope Village Orphanage Namibia, Senior Park Windhoek, and the Cancer Association of Namibia. Representatives from each institution were consulted beforehand to determine their primary needs.

The boxes and bags contained a variety of items, including clothes of all sizes, underwear, winter jackets, sneakers, accessories, rucksacks, toys, and dry food. Each charity institution is set to receive approximately 20 thoughtfully packed boxes.

The campaign concluded on Wednesday, 8 November 2023, with a formal handover of donations to the selected charity institutions. These contributions will be distributed within the communities served by each institution, with some items earmarked for sale to fund other essential expenses.

Wernhil Shopping Centre expresses its deepest gratitude to everyone who contributed to the success of this initiative, highlighting the incredible impact a united community can make when working together for a common cause.