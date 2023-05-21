Trending Now
Congolese president opens Chinese-built road project

May 21, 2023

BRAZZAVILLE, May 21 — President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso on Saturday attended a ceremony for the opening of a road construction project launched by the China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) in the country’s northern province of Sangha.

During the ceremony, Jean-Jacques Bouy, minister of development, territorial equipment and major works, underlined the importance of the project for the economic and social development of local governments, highlighting the constantly high efficiency and high quality demonstrated by CRBC over the years in the country.

After the ceremony, the Congolese president laid the foundation stone for the project.

The 47-km road will connect the city of Ouesso to the urban community of Pokola. The project also includes the construction of a 616-meter bridge over the Sangha River. (Xinhua)

