WERNHIL FLAUNTS FASHION EXTRAVAGANZA

In conjunction with its Fashion and Lifestyle Extravaganza Market, Wernhil Shopping Centre, a property of Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group subsidiary, Broll Namibia, staged a fashion show on September 24, 2022. The celebration of locally produced goods, artists, and entertainment put a particular emphasis on Wernhil’s fashion scene.

The Foschini Group, John Craig, Edgars, Optic Exclusive, Spec Savers, Legit, Shoe City, and Big Daddy were among the Wernhil clothing store tenants to participate in the extravaganza, which featured models from the Diamond International Modeling Agency as well as some of their very own shop assistants who also took modelling coaching classes from the agency. Sylvia Rusch, Head of Marketing and Public Relations (PR) at Broll Namibia, explains that the goal was to create a fashion show that was diverse in both styles and body types. No matter the shape, size or height, all bodies and personal styles are beautiful, and we wanted all our models to feel empowered on the runway. We also wanted to show shoppers the style possibilities they have to express themselves.”

Entrepreneur Nomvula’s appearance on the runway wearing a unique dress composed of Top Score materials, created by Cathy Tshikesho of Urban GLAM Designs CC and Top Score, was one of the event’s highlights. Additionally, the runway included the whole Top Score clothing range.

Miss World Namibia 2021 Annerie Maré, Role Model International 2019 Anri Brynard, Miss Teen Namibia 2019/2020 Schwane Blignaut, Miss Ability 2017/2018 Dorothea Van Wyk, Miss Face of Namibia 2020 Angela Ndapandula Ngondjodi, Miss Teen Africa Namibia 2021 Kaino Jona, and Miss Teen Africa Namibia 2021 Kaylee Jacobs were among the models (Miss Teen Swakopmund 2022).

Dis-Chem began early that Saturday at 06:00. To apply makeup to more than 40 models, Wernhil made 10 Dis-Chem makeup experts available. Choose n Pay The majority of the refreshments for the models and crew were provided by Wernhil, while @home Wernhil set up all the decorations.

Along with the charisma of Master of Ceremonies, Courage the Comedian, entertainment for the day included singers Lin-Mari Coetzee (Winner of Voice of Namibia 2021) and Jessica Strydom (Top 5 of Voice of Namibia 2021) and performers Ethnix Namibia and Courage the Comedian. Wernhil mascot, Jovi – designed by Wernhil shopper, Xamira Hangar in 2019 – also added to the day’s energy. Crowning the festivities, ten loyal Wernhil shoppers received their share of a N$40,000 special prize.

The Wernhil Fashion and Lifestyle Extravaganza Market will still be running in the shopping centre until 2 October 2022.