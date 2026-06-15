Namibian president urges unity, peaceful dialogue to advance development

WINDHOEK, June 15– Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has urged citizens to reject tribalism, regionalism, discrimination, and violence, calling for a stronger commitment to democratic values, the rule of law, and peaceful dialogue as the foundation for national cohesion and development.

Speaking on Sunday at the 130th commemoration of the Battle of Otjunda in Okahandja, where Namibia honored Ovambanderu leader Kahimemua Nguvauva, who was executed by German colonial forces in 1896, Nandi-Ndaitwah said the country’s history of resistance underscored the importance of unity.

“Our diversity must remain a source of strength and unity as we work together to transform our country into a prosperous and inclusive nation,” she said.

Nandi-Ndaitwah said Namibia’s independence was achieved through the sacrifices of men and women who resisted colonial oppression, adding that their legacy should inspire present and future generations to safeguard national unity and democratic stability.

“The hard-won freedom imposes upon all citizens the enduring responsibility to protect and reinforce democratic processes, systems, and institutions that safeguard the Republic of Namibia’s future,” she said.

She stressed that national progress depends on inclusive development and cooperation across all sectors of society, including traditional authorities, whom she described as key partners in promoting social cohesion and community-level development.

The president underscored the government’s commitment to working closely with traditional leaders to ensure that development initiatives reach all regions of the country, in line with national priorities such as Vision 2030 and the Sixth National Development Plan.

She further urged traditional authorities to prioritize the welfare of their communities and support local development projects aimed at improving socio-economic conditions.

Nandi-Ndaitwah also emphasized the importance of resolving differences through institutional mechanisms and peaceful dialogue, reiterating that violence and division have no place in Namibia’s democratic society. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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