 Tanzanian woman pioneers in hydroponic farming.

Workers take care of vegetables grown at a hydroponic farm in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, March 15, 2021.

A Tanzanian woman is pioneering in hydroponic farming, a practice of growing plants in nutrient solutions without the use of soil, aiming the high-end markets in restaurants, hotels, safari camps and international airlines.

DAR ES SALAAM, March 26 — “Our lettuce is free from pesticides and other industrial chemicals,” 47-year-old Mwamy Mlangwa confidently puts the tagline on her business card.

Mlangwa is the owner of Mwamy Green Veggies, a Tanzanian local company that grows vegetables through hydroponic farming, one among the first of its kind in the east African nation.Xinhua