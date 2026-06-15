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Somali forces kill 14 al-Shabaab militants in southern region
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Somali forces kill 14 al-Shabaab militants in southern region

June 15, 2026

MOGADISHU, June 15 — The Somali National Army killed 14 al-Shabaab militants during a special operation in the Kurtunwarey district of the Lower Shabelle region, southern Somalia, according to authorities.

The Ministry of Defense said on Sunday that the forces destroyed a weapons and explosives cache intended for attacks on unspecified locations in the region.

“This operation forms part of the ongoing efforts by the Somali National Armed Forces to eliminate al-Shabaab, ” the ministry said in a statement issued in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia.

Al-Shabaab militants claimed responsibility for killing 10 government soldiers during recent clashes. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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