O&L Leisure Welcomes local tourists.

Windhoek, Oct 7-After months of hardships and the most challenging time that the sector has seen to date (with a 14% contribution to the GDP, a significant number of jobs have been lost in the Namibian tourism sector), and in response to the Minister of Industrialization, Trade and SME Development, Lucia Iipumbu to support local, O&L Leisure Managing Director, Norbert Wurm says the opportunity to continue the journey of recovering, rejuvenating and reigniting Namibian tourism is now. Wurm is of the opinion that the continued support for local tourism will not only help the recovery of the crippled Namibian tourism sector, but is an opportunity for Namibians to enjoy all the beauty the country has to offer.



Wurm: “The O&L Group is a founding member of Team Namibia and as such our leisure portfolio has always had preferential rates for locals. However, in playing our part to recover the local tourism industry and to respond to the crisis in which Namibians find themselves, we have gone all out to make local tourism accessible to Namibians. So, with the winter season past and the lockdown eased, Namibians can finally come out of their nests, travel and explore our country’s natural splendor and enjoy their favorite ice-cold beverage with a succulent steak while being mesmerized by the majestic Namibian sunset!



In line with the ‘Buy (Support) Local, Grow Namibia’ campaign launched on 1 October 2020, we (O&L Leisure) are excited to hop on board and support this initiative by continuing to offer our valued Namibian guests the ultimate experience at any of our iconic establishments: Midgard Country Estate; Strand Hotel Swakopmund; Mokuti Etosha Lodge, and Chobe Water Villas.”



Wurm says despite the opening of the borders, tourism recovery is currently dependent on local support: “While local tourism alone may not necessarily be sustainable in the long term, survival of the tourism industry is currently totally dependent on domestic tourism and the support of our Namibian guest.” Wurm went on to say that O&L Leisure is fully compliant with COVID-19 protocols and encouraged potential visitors to get a sneak-peak of the O&L Leisure offering by visiting the website and/or social platforms. “The health and safety of both our employees and guests are top priority. We look forward to welcome and host you in a relaxing environment where you can enjoy and appreciate the peace and tranquility of our beautiful country in all its natural splendor”, concluded Wurm.



Note:



The Buy Local, Grow Namibia Campaign – a collaboration between Team Namibia; the United Nations in Namibia; the Namibia Trade Forum; The Namibian Newspaper, and O&L subsidiary, Weathermen & Co. – encourages Namibians to buy locally made and grown products for 30 days until end October.

NDN Reporter

