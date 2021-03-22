SOUTH AFRICA-ECONOMY-GDP-SHRINKING.

JOHANNESBURG, March 10, 2021 (Xinhua) — People have fun at a beach in Durban, South Africa, Sept. 20, 2020. South Africa’s gross domestic product (GDP) recorded a 1.5 percent growth in the fourth quarter of 2020, and expanded 6.3 percent quarter on quarter on a seasonally adjusted and annualized basis in the same quarter, Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) data showed on Tuesday.

Manufacturing and trade has helped lift growth in the fourth quarter, according to the Stats SA.

However, the positive growth recorded in the third and fourth quarters was not enough to offset the devastating impact of COVID-19 in the second quarter when lockdown restrictions were at their most stringent, it said, adding that economic activity for 2020 decreased by 7 percent compared to 2019. (Xinhua)