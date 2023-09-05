Trending Now
Nigerian security operatives rescue 16 hostages in northern state

September 5, 2023

ABUJA, Sept. 5 — At least 16 hostages were rescued from criminal gangs during a recent anti-kidnapping operation by Nigerian security operatives in the country’s northeastern state of Bauchi, local police said Monday.

Ahmed Wakili, a spokesman for the police in Bauchi, said in a statement that the rescue operation was held by a combined team of police, army, and other quasi-security outfits in forests within the Ningi and Toro local government areas of the state Saturday, following credible intelligence.

“Five of the victims sustained various degrees of injuries while the remaining 11 were rescued unhurt,” Wakili said, noting many of the gunmen who held the hostages fled in disarray due to the superior firepower of the security operatives during the rescue operation.

He said efforts were being intensified to arrest and prosecute the fleeing suspects with possible bullet wounds.  (Xinhua)

