Namibians enjoy celebrations upon upcoming Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival

WINDHOEK, Sept. 7 — Students at the Confucius Institute at the University of Namibia (UNAM) on Wednesday had a taste of China, as they engaged in various Chinese cultural experiences and eateries ahead of the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival.

The Mid-Autumn Festival has been observed by people of Chinese origin for thousands of years, usually marked by family reunions, full moon viewing and the consumption of mooncakes. And the festival has been celebrated on the 15th day of the eighth month of the Chinese lunar calendar. The Mid-Autumn Festival falls on Sept. 10 this year.

The Director of the Confucius Institute at UNAM Liu Dianbo told Xinhua that to further deepen cultural and language exchange at the Confucius Institute, there was a need to introduce one of the most important holidays in Chinese Culture and its symbolism to the students.

“The moon cake festival is all about family reunion and relaxation,” he said, while he gave the students some moon cakes to tantalize their palates.

Students at the event had the opportunity to engage in Chinese games and interact with the lecturers through songs, jokes, and poem renditions as well as respond to questions in Mandarin.

Sadan, a student in the Confucius Institute at UNAM, told Xinhua that “before the epidemic, I stayed in China for more than 3 years, studying Chinese and international economics, fascinated by Chinese culture and food. After I came back, I shared Chinese culture with my friends and family.”

According to Liu, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of exchange programs were halted, in particular, the summer camp, and since the onslaught of COVID-19 “we have not organized any trips.”

“We hope soon, some of the students will be able to visit,” he said, explaining that at the summer camp students will take Mandarin classes, participate in various Chinese cultural activities and visit different historical and tourist sites.

According to Liu, currently, 30 students are enrolled at the institute to study Chinese culture and language. (Xinhua)