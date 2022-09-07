AFRICA-SHENZHOU-14-ASTRONAUTS-AFRICAN YOUTH-DIALOGUE

WINDHOEK, Sept. 7 — A Senegalese student asks a question to China’s Shenzhou-14 taikonauts during the event titled “Talk with Taikonauts” in Windhoek, Namibia, Sept. 6, 2022.

Three Chinese astronauts, or taikonauts, talked from space with the youth from eight African countries on Tuesday via video link, sharing their experience in the Shenzhou-14 mission.

The taikonauts — Chen Dong, Liu Yang and Cai Xuzhe, who are on a six-month stay in orbit, shared with the African youth their life and scientific work in the space station.

The main venue of the event, titled “Talk with Taikonauts,” was held at the headquarters of the African Union in Addis Ababa, while students from Algeria, Egypt, Ethiopia, Namibia, Nigeria, Senegal, Somalia and South Africa joined the dialogue at sub-venues. (Xinhua)