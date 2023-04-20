Namibia Meteorological Service receives donation of weather stations from MTC

By Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, April 20 — The Namibia Meteorological Service Centre received a donation of four Automated Weather Stations and one Automated Rain Station from MTC Namibia on Wednesday 19th April. The stations, valued at N$ 800 000, will serve as Early Warning Weather systems and will be located in the Kunene region in Sesfointein, Fransfontein, and Warmquelle areas.

This donation was made possible through the partnership of the Environmental Investment Fund (EIF), Green Climate Fund, IREMA Project, and the Ministry of Works and Transport, showcasing MTC’s ESG commitment, particularly the socio-environmental sustainability element.

According to MTC’s Executive, Tim Ekandjo, leveraging technology is crucial to mitigate the effects of climate change. As Namibia is prone to natural disasters, such as floods and droughts, technology can accelerate resilience, innovation, and adaptation against recurring and possible climate calamities. The Early Warning Weather stations will be instrumental in helping smallholder farmers in the Kunene region to transition from traditional ways of farming to more innovative and technology-driven solutions.

EIF’s Pauline Mogore emphasized the importance of implementing early warning systems, which alert communities to climate change and empower them to respond effectively. Early warning information serves as a safety net, allowing communities to proactively plan for disasters and save lives.

The Meteorological Services of Namibia will manage the Automated Weather Stations (AWS) donated, which will help address the adaptation needs of smallholder farmers through access to accurate and up-to-date climate information to enhance adaptation responses. The Early Warning System will also alert people of imminent disasters, detect hazards, monitor and forecast risks, incorporate risk information into emergency planning and warnings, disseminate timely and authoritative warnings, and aid community planning and preparedness.

Joyce Mukubi, Acting Executive Director in the Ministry of Works and Transport, expressed gratitude to MTC for the donation and emphasized the importance of meteorological equipment in enabling the Namibia Meteorological Service to provide weather and climate information well in advance to communities for preparation and planning purposes.

– Namibia Daily News