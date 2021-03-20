Namibian entrepreneurs, various sectors welcome COVID-19 vaccine donation by China.

WINDHOEK, March 20-- As Namibia grapples with COVID-19, many Namibia ns and industries have welcomed the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine donated by China with enthusiasm for better health. Namibia received the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines from Chinese pharmaceutical firm Sinovac on Tuesday. "It is one of the happiest moments in the history of public health considering that we have been struggling with COVID-19," said Naemi Shoopala, director for Primary Health Care in the Ministry of Health and Social Services. According to Shoopala, without delay, the ministry will deploy the vaccine, with the country set to roll out inoculation on Friday this week. The campaign will run until Apr. 16, 2021. As part of the first phase, the country prioritised districts, which have been epicenters of the pandemic. These are the national capital Windhoek as well as the coastal towns Walvis Bay and Swakopmund. Meanwhile, industry players are also tingling with excitement at the arrival of the vaccine. Toffy Dube, a businessman based in Windhoek, said that the arrival of the first COVID-19 vaccine in the country signifies hope for many people. "The vaccine will make a huge difference in curbing COVID-19," he said on Thursday. For Dube, the inoculation will likely translate to the revival of many sectors, especially the hard-hit tourism sector and gradual economic recovery. Justy Kapule runs a catering and hospitality venture. For the entrepreneur, the pandemic disrupted business activities. "Although I had a chance to diversify and innovate, I am hopeful that the vaccine will improve health and recovery for life to go back to normal and full business operation," she said. For parents, the arrival of the vaccine means acceleration of education provision. "I believe that the children will feel safer at school and also contribute to improved health to reduce absence and dropouts," said Eveline Johannes, based in the coastal town of Walvis Bay. Moreover, health experts said that the vaccination would further complement existing measures and regulations by the government in flattening the curve. "The more people are vaccinated, we build herd immunity in the country. When more people are vaccinated, more people are protected from getting a severe disease," Shoopala added. Namibia targets to vaccinate about 50,000 people with the first batch, according to Theo- Ben Kandetu, with the Case Management Pillar in the Health Ministry. Priority groups identified include health care workers, cross border transport operators and ports of entry, religious and traditional leaders, journalists, employees in the mining sector, and community workers. "We prioritised these groups due to the high risk of COVID-19 based on their work environments," Kandetu said. In the interim, the arrival of the donated vaccine demonstrates noble cooperation between China and Namibia . It will aid the country's economic revival and pandemic management efforts, said Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, Namibia n Deputy Prime Minister and International Relations and Cooperation Minister. Xinhua