Trending Now
Home Australia Australian blood test detects early cancers using 4 key proteins
Australian blood test detects early cancers using 4 key proteins
AustraliaCurrent AffairsHEALTHHealthInternationalScience

Australian blood test detects early cancers using 4 key proteins

March 25, 2026

SYDNEY, March 25 — Researchers in Australia have developed a blood test that may help detect early-stage cancers by identifying four key proteins in tiny particles released by cells into the bloodstream.

The study, conducted by scientists at several Australian institutions, including the University of Queensland and the University of Melbourne, examined extracellular vesicles — small bubble-like particles that carry proteins and other molecules between cells, according to a summary of the study published on the Australian Science Media Center website on Wednesday.

The researchers compared the proteins in these particles from healthy cells and cancer cells and found a pattern of four proteins linked to cancer.

They used this information to develop a test to pick up the same four proteins in cancer samples, it said.

When they checked their test’s performance on samples from patients with nine different types of cancer or from healthy people, they found the test could differentiate healthy samples from cancer samples with high accuracy, according to the study published in Cell Reports Medicine.

The test was also evaluated on 68 blood samples from patients suspected of having lung cancer, researchers said, adding it could distinguish between harmless lung changes and early-stage lung cancer, suggesting potential for population screening. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

Post Views: 40
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Russia’s strike ruins Ukraine’s eastern air command post:...

January 20, 2026

Death toll from cholera outbreak in Ethiopia surpasses...

December 2, 2023

Russia downs 129 Ukrainian drones: defense ministry

January 6, 2026

Cyclone Ditwah affected 374,000 workers across Sri Lanka:...

December 23, 2025

China’s Xi Jinping arrives in South Africa to...

August 22, 2023

Bank Windhoek introduces a first contactless-enabled ATM feature...

May 23, 2022

Teachers need training on disability

June 30, 2018

Young people gather in Taipei to denounce remarks...

November 27, 2025

Cambodia says Thailand drops cluster bombs, Thailand claims...

December 24, 2025

Mongolia exports over 85,000 tonnes of meat, meat...

February 14, 2026
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.