Ethiopia reports 1,994 new COVID-19 cases.

ADDIS ABABA, March 20 -- Ethiopia registered 1,994 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 183,863 as of Friday evening, the country's Ministry of Health said. The ministry said 16 new deaths from the coronavirus were reported across the country, bringing the national death toll to 2,618. The East African country reported 338 more recoveries, raising the national count to 145,687. Ethiopia, Africa's second most populous nation, has so far reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the East African region. It is the fifth most COVID-19 affected country in Africa in terms of positive cases. The East African nation has so far conducted 2,264,683 COVID-19 medical tests, the ministry said. Ethiopia started COVID-19 vaccine jabs last week shortly after the country received its first batch of 2.2 million COVID-19 doses from the World Health Organization-led COVAX facility. Xinhua