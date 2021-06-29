Namibia in need of more health professionals to battle COVID-19 3rd wave

WINDHOEK, June 29 — Namibia will recruit more health professionals as an urgent measure to battle the third COVID-19 wave that is currently plaguing the southwestern African nation, an official said Tuesday.

The health ministry in an advert has since invited registered health professionals that include medical officers, specialists, physiotherapists, lab technicians, and social workers, among others, the ministry’s executive director, Ben Nangombe said.

“We are inviting registered health personal both from Namibia and anywhere else in the world to hand in applications,” he said, adding that Namibia’s health system, like any other system, was not built for this type of pandemic.

According to Nangombe, Namibia is facing a difficult situation as a country.

Currently, Namibia’s hospitals are full to the brim with COVID-19 patients and as of Tuesday, the country’s biggest state hospital has suspended outpatient services in order to convert the department into a facility for patients awaiting bed availability and placement. (Xinhua)