Namibia to face Uganda in full cricket series.

WINDHOEK, March 20-- The Namibia n cricket team, the Eagles, will take on Uganda from April 2 to 9 in a T20 and one day international full series in Windhoek, Cricket Namibia announced Friday. Cricket Namibia Chief Executive Officer Johan Muller said their charges are ready for the Ugandans after engaging in a long training season. "We want to thank Uganda for taking this opportunity to travel to Namibia . We are looking for a strong on-field challenge of high-level cricket. Under current regulations unfortunately no spectators will be permitted but we will announce exciting means on how every piece of the action can be followed," he said. Cricket Namibia national head coach Pierre De Bruyn welcomed the international series after a long hiatus. "We have not had any international matches since last year Feb. when we played against Ireland Wolves and we are very excited to welcome the Uganda team for a short tour. The players trained very hard during the lockdown period and this is a fantastic opportunity to show off their skills," he said. Meanwhile, Uganda Cricket Association CEO Martin Ondeko said COVID-19 hampered their preparations but they are looking forward to the series. "The COVID-19 situation has greatly affected everyone and sport has not been spared. We are glad that we are on course to finally return to international action after more than a year. We are excited about the prospect to play an ODI nation in Namibia ," he said. Xinhua