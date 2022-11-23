Members of parliament join the fight against TB

By Emilia Mbishi

Windhoek, 22 Nov. – Members of the National Assembly joined the parliamentary TB caucus under the theme parliament invests to end TB and save lives, a theme which was used by the world TB Day commemorated in March 2022.

Speaker of the National Assembly Peter Katjavivi said TB like many communicable diseases is still one of the major public health concerns in Namibia.

The national TB programme was established by government in 1991 until 2004.

Katjavivi said in Namibia the 717 cases per 100 000 people is more than twice the regional average.

“ I take comfort in that as parliament we are united and ready in our fight against TB. We must go where people live, mobilize every region and ensure that we reach every constituency,” he said.

Paidamoyo Magaya, Anglophone Africa regional manager urged the government to support the work of caucus and make resources available for capacity building workshops, facts finding, bilateral visits to other countries for lesson learning and experience sharing.

Macford Sibandze, the national chairperson of TB caucus of Eswatini, congratulated Namibia for hosting the dialogue around tuberculosis.