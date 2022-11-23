Trending Now
Home NationalHealth Members of parliament join the fight against TB
Members of parliament join the fight against TB
Health

Members of parliament join the fight against TB

November 23, 2022

By Emilia Mbishi

Windhoek, 22 Nov. –  Members of the National Assembly joined the parliamentary TB caucus under the theme parliament invests to end TB and save lives, a theme which was used by the world TB Day commemorated in March 2022.

Speaker of the National Assembly Peter Katjavivi said TB like many communicable diseases is still one of the major public health concerns in Namibia.

The national TB programme was established by government in 1991 until 2004.

Katjavivi said in Namibia the 717 cases per 100 000 people is more than twice the regional average.

“ I take comfort in that as parliament we are united and ready in our fight against TB. We must go where people live, mobilize every region and ensure that we reach every constituency,” he said.

Paidamoyo Magaya, Anglophone Africa regional manager urged the government to support the work of caucus and make resources available for capacity building workshops, facts finding, bilateral visits to other countries for lesson learning and experience sharing.

Macford Sibandze, the national chairperson of TB caucus of Eswatini, congratulated Namibia for hosting the dialogue around tuberculosis.

Post Views: 43
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Healthcare is a right, not a luxury: Hansen

April 8, 2018

Bank Windhoek halts Cancer Apple Project, donates half...

July 1, 2020

Namibia’s hospitals full: health ministry

May 30, 2021

Namibia to be locked down countrywide to curb...

June 30, 2021

Painkillers may numb emotions: researchers

February 9, 2018

Avian Influenza Strain Found in Wild Birds Along...

January 27, 2022

Tanzania suspends family planning ads

September 20, 2018

Namibia’s cumulative number of COVID-19 cases surpasses 100,000

July 8, 2021

WHO says new COVID-19 surges threatening Africa’s health...

June 4, 2021

Africa’s COVID-19 cases pass 4.28 million

April 7, 2021