Iran says U.S. attacks turn April truce “meaningless”

TEHRAN, June 11– The Iranian foreign ministry said Thursday that fresh U.S. strikes on Iran have effectively rendered an April ceasefire between the two countries “meaningless.”

The ministry made the remarks in a statement, strongly condemning Thursday’s U.S. strikes on several areas in Iran and stressing that the U.S. government bears responsibility for the “very dangerous” consequences of the renewed attacks.

The U.S. “crimes and widespread attacks” on Iran were in “flagrant violation” of the UN Charter and the fundamental international law principles, it said, calling for respect for national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

It warned that the U.S. army’s use of the territories and facilities of certain countries in West Asia to prepare for and carry out “aggressive attacks” against Iran has placed those states “on the aggressors’ side.”

The ministry reaffirmed Iran’s determination to take action against the origin and source of the “aggressive attacks” in exercising its inherent right to legitimate self-defense, while reminding regional countries of their legal and moral responsibility to prevent the U.S. army’s use of their territories, facilities and resources for committing the “crime of aggression.”

It also called on UN member states to oppose violations of the UN Charter by the United States and Israel. The U.S. Central Command said early Thursday its forces had made strikes on multiple Iranian targets in retaliation for Iran’s “unwarranted and continued aggression.”

Following the U.S. attacks, Iran announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz to all vessels, citing security concerns. Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps and the Iranian army said they had launched retaliatory strikes against U.S. bases in Jordan, Kuwait and Bahrain.

Iran, the United States and Israel reached a ceasefire on April 8 after 40 days of fighting. In recent weeks, Tehran and Washington have reportedly exchanged proposals through Pakistan’s mediation and have been working on a memorandum of understanding to end the conflict. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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