World Food Day: Capricorn Foundation’s Commitment to Food Security

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, Nov. 1 — World Food Day (WFD) is a significant annual event celebrated on October 16 by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations. In a remarkable partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform (MAWLR), the Capricorn Foundation pledged N$62,000.00 to support 200 vulnerable households in the Kavango East region with essential food parcels. The handover of these crucial food parcels took place on October 26, 2023.

Namibia’s observance of World Food Day involves one region on a rotational basis, led by MAWLR. The 2023 theme, “Water is life, water is food. Leave no one behind,” guided the celebrations in the Kavango East region, selected by the regional council office in collaboration with the Kavango East Governor’s office.

Marlize Horn, Executive Officer of the Capricorn Foundation, expressed, “The Capricorn Foundation believes in the importance of collaboration with like-minded organizations to address food insecurity in Namibia. As Connectors of Positive Change, our efforts empower local communities towards self-sufficiency, encouraging the responsible use of valuable resources, and contributing to a sustainable change in Namibia’s battle against hunger and food waste. We take pride in our partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform for the meaningful commemoration of World Food Day.”

World Food Day is an annual global observance that sheds light on the worldwide efforts to combat hunger and raises awareness of the global food challenges. It promotes unity and solidarity in the fight against hunger, malnutrition, and poverty. The 2023 World Food Day sought to raise awareness about the responsible management of water resources and the development of solutions for producing more food and essential agricultural commodities with fewer inputs and less water. The availability of water resources faces threats due to rapid population growth, urbanization, economic development, and the impacts of climate change.

The Capricorn Foundation, dedicated to enhancing food and nutrition security in Namibia, has actively engaged in a series of impactful projects and initiatives. This includes the distribution of essential food items, such as butternuts, to disadvantaged communities across Namibia. The Foundation’s resolute commitment to making a substantial impact has led to partnerships with influential organizations like the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and others, as they work together to address pressing issues in Namibia.

Furthermore, the Foundation takes proactive measures to combat food waste through its annual Food Waste Challenge. This significant event explores innovative solutions to minimize food waste in Namibia. Through these initiatives, the Capricorn Foundation continues to make remarkable progress toward ensuring a sustainable future for Namibians.