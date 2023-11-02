Namibian President Inaugurates Renovated Emergency Unit at Intermediate Hospital Katutura

By Benjamin Wickham

Windhoek, Nov. 2 – His Excellency Dr. Hage G. Geingob, President of the Republic of Namibia, delivered a powerful keynote address during the inauguration of the renovated Emergency Unit at Intermediate Hospital Katutura. The event celebrated a shining example of the Harambee spirit, highlighting the collaborative efforts of a government Ministry, a state-owned enterprise, and a private sector company.

The President emphasized the importance of the healthcare sector in advancing the nation’s prosperity, noting that the health and well-being of citizens are paramount. The renovation project, while a localized effort, is part of a broader initiative by the Namibian government to enhance the public health sector, making it more accessible and responsive to the needs of the people.

Dr. Geingob reiterated the government’s commitment to prioritize the public health sector, evident through budget allocations, human resource recruitment, infrastructure development, equipment procurement, and essential medical supplies. While acknowledging current challenges in the healthcare sector, he expressed confidence that a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach, guided by the principles of health-in-all policies and the One Health approach, would pave the way for effective solutions.

The President emphasized the need for a strong focus on preventive healthcare and public awareness programs, highlighting that a healthy population is essential for a productive nation. He urged citizens to take responsibility for their health by avoiding harmful behaviours such as excessive alcohol consumption, high salt and sugar intake, and tobacco use.

Addressing the prevalence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), Dr. Geingob stressed the importance of public policies to mitigate NCD risk factors. He highlighted the substantial burden of NCDs on the healthcare system and the urgency for coordinated multisectoral action to address these health challenges.

Injuries, both unintentional and intentional, contribute significantly to mortality and morbidity in Namibia. The President called for a shift in behaviour to prevent injuries, particularly those caused by road accidents, alcohol-related violence, and domestic violence. He emphasized the economic cost of road traffic accidents and the need for road safety measures.

Dr. Geingob commended the involvement of the private sector in supporting healthcare services, citing the public-private partnership that led to the renovation of the Emergency Unit at Intermediate Hospital Katutura. He encouraged other private sector entities to join hands with the government to address national challenges.

The completion of the project aligns with two key pillars of the Harambee Prosperity Plan 2 – Pillar 3, which focuses on social progression, and Pillar 4, centred on infrastructure development. The President concluded by expressing his commitment to the development of Namibia and the belief in a united, peaceful, healthy, and prosperous nation.

In closing, President Dr. Hage G. Geingob officially declared the renovated Emergency Unit of Intermediate Hospital Katutura inaugurated, marking a significant step in the nation’s journey toward enhanced healthcare services.

The event serves as a reminder of the importance of collaboration between public and private entities in building a healthier and more prosperous Namibia, and it embodies the spirit of Harambee – a shared effort toward a common goal.