Nedbank Namibia Invests in Employee Growth and Development with Bursary Programme

By Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, April 18 — Nedbank Namibia has recently awarded bursaries totalling N$ 350 000 to 11 employees and three university students as part of the bank’s annual bursary program. The program aims to develop and recruit new employees, retain existing employees, and ensure that the bank has the right skills in place to meet its objectives. Since its launch in 2019, the Nedbank Bursary Scheme has benefited 21 employees with various qualifications, including a Bachelor of Accounting, a Bachelor of Commerce (Law), Higher Certificates in Banking and IT, and a Bachelor of Economics.

The bank’s people development strategy includes promoting a culture of continuous learning, providing personalized career advice, growth opportunities, and creative guidance programs. The bank’s Human Capital Development (HCD) program is aimed at investing in its employees and assisting them in developing their abilities so that they become more productive and efficient members of the organization. Companies that prioritize HCD have been shown to have far better performance than those that do not.

In addition to the bursary program, the bank has sponsored two Internal Audit Trainees through a three-year certification program. The bank also invites senior employees to participate in leadership development programs at prestigious international universities. Recently, four senior staff members from Nedbank Namibia completed Executive Leadership Courses, three managers attended the Henley Business School, and two managers are currently enrolled in the Certificate in Transformational Leadership course offered by the African Leadership Institute (ALI).

Nedbank Namibia’s people development strategy emphasizes personalized career advice, growth opportunities, and creative guidance programs, and is focused on staff retention and long-term engagement as a critical aspect of the strategy. The bank’s employee development programs aim to expedite transformation, cultivate future leaders, optimize the employee value proposition, and provide learning opportunities aimed at sustainable company impact and individual growth. The bank’s People Strategy 2023-2025 includes additional emphasis on leadership development, role-specific training, level-up training, frontline training, and any other business-relevant training aligned with the bank’s strategies.

Nedbank Namibia’s emphasis on learning and development highlights the significance of continual learning, upskilling, and reskilling in the fast-changing and competitive corporate climate of the present day. In a future of growing digitalization, human skills will essentially replace hard skills, and technology will continue to expand the limits of how we work and the talents that will be in demand. Nedbank Namibia’s varied employee development programs demonstrate its dedication to fostering talent and employee growth and position the bank to remain competitive and realize its aim of becoming Africa’s most admired financial services provider. – Namibia Daily News