Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Others Step Up as Sponsors for AWIEF2023

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, November 7 – The Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) is thrilled to announce the participation of esteemed sponsors in the 9th edition of the AWIEF Conference and Awards. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, AGRA, Ecobank, Flutterwave, and Jasiri have all joined as proud sponsors for this event.

Scheduled to be held on November 9 and 10, 2023, at the Kigali Convention Centre in Kigali, Rwanda, the AWIEF2023 Conference and Awards are being organized in partnership with the Rwanda Ministry of ICT and Innovation, Private Sector Federation (PSF) Rwanda – Specialized Cluster, and Rwanda Convention Bureau.

Carrying the theme “Leveraging the Power of the Digital Economy: Innovate, Redefine, Empower,” AWIEF2023 will serve as a dynamic platform for fostering inclusivity, forming partnerships, and promoting private sector growth within the digital economy.

The support from our sponsors underscores their dedication to furthering AWIEF’s vision of an inclusive and thriving Africa where women-owned businesses are empowered to establish and expand high-impact and sustainable enterprises, thereby contributing to the continent’s GDP growth and economic development.

The AWIEF Conference is widely recognized as Africa’s foremost entrepreneurship event, attracting thought leaders, policymakers, development partners, and stakeholders. Over two days, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in engaging discussions featuring a distinguished lineup of over 60 global speakers, attend workshops and masterclasses, explore a diverse multi-sector exhibition, and make the most of numerous networking prospects.

The conference will culminate in the 2023 AWIEF Awards Ceremony and Gala Dinner on November 9, with Ecobank serving as a Category Sponsor.

Strategic Partners for AWIEF2023 include RwandAir, Business Professional Network (BPN) Rwanda, Medical Women’s International Association, Rwanda Mountain Tea, African Leadership University, and Alpha Entertainment.

AWIEF2023 Media Partners include APO Group (Principal Partner and Official Newswire), Mail & Guardian, Financial Nigeria, ANA, Africa.com, BizCommunity, Bella Naija, Media Xpose, and Glass House PR.

We invite you to join us at AWIEF2023 to foster the growth and advancement of entrepreneurship in Africa. Tickets for the AWIEF2023 Conference and Awards can be purchased at: https://apo-opa.info/3JHKUem