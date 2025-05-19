Trending Now
Namibia urges EU action to end Gaza crisis, backs two-state solution

May 19, 2025

WINDHOEK, May 19 — Namibia has called on the European Union (EU) to take decisive action to end the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and help bring about a ceasefire.

Speaking at the Europe Day celebration in Windhoek on Thursday evening, Namibian Deputy Minister of International Relations and Trade Jenelly Matundu said civilians in Gaza, including women and children, continue to suffer under the Israeli blockade.

“There has been no aid, no food and other basic necessities entering Gaza since early March this year. This is a humanitarian catastrophe, which should end,” Matundu said.

She said Namibia hopes the EU will push for a lasting solution to the conflict, adding that Namibia supports a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Matundu said a planned meeting of EU foreign ministers later this month presents an opportunity to bring an end to the suffering in Gaza. (Xinhua)

