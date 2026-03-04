Trending Now
Home International UAE air defenses intercept 3 ballistic missiles, 129 drones: ministry
UAE air defenses intercept 3 ballistic missiles, 129 drones: ministry
International

UAE air defenses intercept 3 ballistic missiles, 129 drones: ministry

March 4, 2026

ABU DHABI, March 4– The Ministry of Defense of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) said on Wednesday that its air defense systems intercepted three ballistic missiles and detected 129 drones earlier in the day, amid what it described as continued Iranian attacks.

According to an official statement, 121 of the 129 detected drones were intercepted, while eight fell within the country’s territory.

No ballistic missiles successfully struck their targets. Since the onset of Iran’s retaliation with missile and drone attacks targeting Israeli and U.S. assets across the region, the ministry reported detecting 189 ballistic missiles launched toward the UAE, of which 175 were destroyed, 13 fell into the sea, and one landed within the country.

A total of 941 Iranian drones were detected, with 876 intercepted and 65 falling inside the UAE territory. In addition, eight cruise missiles were detected and destroyed.

The ministry confirmed that the attacks resulted in three fatalities of Pakistani, Nepali and Bangladeshi nationalities, as well as 78 minor injuries among individuals of multiple nationalities, including Emirati, Egyptian, Sudanese, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese and Afghan, the ministry said.

It added that sounds heard across the country were from air defence systems intercepting ballistic missiles and fighter aircraft engaging drones and cruise missiles. These operations caused minor to moderate material damage to a number of civilian facilities. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 17
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Russia to develop nuclear-powered space engine prototype by...

January 4, 2026

Russia strikes Ukraine’s energy, military targets

February 3, 2026

Atmosphere of Xi-Trump phone call “positive, friendly, constructive”:...

November 25, 2025

S. African president reaffirms SADC commitment to regional...

December 17, 2025

Hong Kong optimizes admission scheme for global tech...

December 24, 2025

B9 Summit calls for stronger NATO presence on...

June 11, 2022

Australia’s Sydney Airport agrees to 17-bln-dollar takeover

September 13, 2021

3 killed, 6 injured in highway collision in...

March 2, 2026

Kremlin says Russia, U.S. recognize need to start...

February 6, 2026

British PM says Israel’s escalating offensive in Gaza...

August 8, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.