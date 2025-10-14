Israeli army opens fire on Palestinians in Gaza, 6 killed

JERUSALEM/GAZA, Oct. 14– Israel said on Tuesday its forces opened fire on Palestinians who approached troops in the northern Gaza Strip, while health officials in the enclave said at least six people were killed.

The Israeli military said in a statement that several “suspects” were spotted crossing the “yellow line,” which marks Israeli-controlled areas under the ceasefire deal, and approaching troops, in what it said was “a violation of the agreement.”

“Attempts were made to distance the suspects. The suspects did not comply and continued approaching the troops, who opened fire to remove the threat,” the military said.

Gaza’s health authorities said at least six Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire in two separate incidents. Five of them were killed in Gaza City’s Shuja’iyya neighborhood.

Eyewitnesses and residents said the group had been inspecting their homes after the ceasefire when an Israeli drone fired a missile.

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem called the killings “a violation of the ceasefire agreement.” In a statement, he calls on “the various parties to monitor the occupation’s behavior and not allow it to evade its commitments before the mediators regarding ending the war.”

The ceasefire, which took effect on Friday, followed days of intensive negotiations in Egypt as part of broader understandings that include a prisoner exchange and arrangements to reopen border crossings and facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

Under the agreement, the Israeli army would halt fighting and partially withdraw from the Gaza Strip. At the same time, Hamas would release all remaining detainees in exchange for Israel freeing more than 2,000 Palestinian detainees.

Meanwhile, according to Gaza Civil Defense, more than 250 bodies have been recovered since the ceasefire took effect, with some retrieved from the streets.

The defense teams reported severe difficulties in reaching many areas due to “a significant shortage” of heavy equipment. More than 10,000 people are believed to remain trapped beneath the debris left by over two years of relentless Israeli bombardment.

According to the Civil Defense, remnants of war and unexploded ordnance remain scattered across the enclave, posing an ongoing threat to civilians.

Israel’s war in Gaza has caused famine and left the enclave in ruins, with at least 67,869 people killed by Israeli fire, according to the Gaza health authorities. (Xinhua)

