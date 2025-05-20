Xi stresses high-quality compilation of 15th Five-Year Plan

BEIJING, May 20 — President Xi Jinping has stressed sound, democratic, and law-based decision-making to ensure China’s next five-year plan for national economic and social development is formulated in high quality.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in a recent instruction on the work concerning the compilation of the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030).

Xi noted that the scientific formulation and consistent implementation of five-year plans stand as an important piece of experience in the CPC’s approach to governing the country.

The formulation and implementation of the 15th Five-Year Plan holds immense significance for fully realizing the strategic initiatives outlined at the 20th CPC National Congress and advancing Chinese modernization, Xi said.

He emphasized the importance of integrating top-level design with seeking advice from the public, enhancing research and discussions, and building broad consensus.

Starting from 2026, China will embark on the implementation of the 15th Five-Year Plan for economic and social development.

Currently, the CPC Central Committee is organizing the drafting of proposals for this plan, and relevant departments are gearing up to solicit opinions and suggestions from officials, the general public, as well as experts and scholars through various channels in the near future. (Xinhua)