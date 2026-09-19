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Sri Lanka identifies 712 accident-prone locations nationwide
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Sri Lanka identifies 712 accident-prone locations nationwide

September 19, 2026

COLOMBO, Sept. 19– Sri Lankan police have identified 712 accident-prone and hazardous locations across the country following a nationwide survey, Inspector General of Police Priyantha Weerasooriya said on Saturday.

Weerasooriya said the police had compiled information on locations where road accidents occur frequently and provided the data to relevant authorities to support road safety measures.

Sri Lanka has recorded 1,849 fatal road accidents so far in 2026, eight more than during the corresponding period last year, he said.

The number of road deaths has also increased by 16 compared with the same period in 2025.

Weerasooriya said pedestrians and motorcyclists remained the groups most affected by fatal road accidents.

Many pedestrian deaths involved people walking or standing along roadsides, while motorcycle fatalities frequently resulted from riders colliding with fixed objects or other roadside obstacles rather than with other vehicles, he said.(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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