Asian Games | Asian Games organizers apologize to South Korean delegation over anthem mix-up

NAGOYA, Japan, Sept. 19– Organizers of the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games have formally apologized to the South Korean delegation after the national anthem of the DPR Korea was mistakenly played before a men’s hockey match, South Korean media reported Saturday.

Citing the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee (KSOC), the Maeil Business Newspaper reported that two organizing committee officials, including the official responsible for participating delegations, visited the South Korean delegation’s office at around 9 p.m. local time Friday to convey their apology.

The incident occurred before South Korea’s Group A match against Bangladesh in Gifu Prefecture, on Friday. As South Korean players faced their national flag for the pre-match ceremony, the DPRK anthem was played instead of their own.

According to Yonhap News Agency, the KSOC discussed its response immediately after learning of the incident and sent a formal protest letter to the organizing committee in the name of South Korean delegation chief Lee Sang-hyun. The letter demanded an explanation, a formal apology and measures to prevent a recurrence.

KSOC President Ryu Seung-min said that a national anthem represents a country and such an error should never occur at an international multi-sport event. He pledged support for the delegation while urging organizers to investigate the cause and take preventive measures.

The Maeil Business Newspaper also reported that the South Korean delegation had previously lodged a protest with organizers over a performance featuring Japanese historical figure Toyotomi Hideyoshi.

South Korea won Friday’s match against Bangladesh 5-0. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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