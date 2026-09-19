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Namibia investigates reported cyberattack on defense force
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Namibia investigates reported cyberattack on defense force

September 19, 2026

WINDHOEK, Sept. 19 — Namibia is investigating a reported cyberattack targeting the Namibian Defense Force (NDF) after military-related files allegedly appeared online, local broadcaster Namibian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) News has reported.

NBC News said on Friday night that files apparently originating from systems connected to the NDF were circulating online following a ransomware claim against the military.

The leaked directory reportedly includes folders labeled “Commander,” “Defense,” “Military,” “Financials” and “Personal,” as well as other documents and files, the broadcaster said.

The circumstances of the breach remain under investigation. Information gathered by NBC News suggests a possible compromise involving an NDF captain stationed in the town of Okahandja who may have clicked on a malicious link

(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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