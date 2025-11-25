Ethiopian volcano ash plumes affect flights in India

NEW DELHI, Nov. 25 — Several domestic and international flights were adversely affected in India on Tuesday due to ash plumes over Delhi skies after Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi volcano erupted, media reports said.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation issued an advisory asking the private airlines to strictly avoid volcanic ash-affected areas, adjust flight planning, routing, and fuel considerations based on the latest advisory.

As a result, private airline Air India cancelled at least 11 flights, both domestic and international, in view of the ash influence, mostly over northern parts of India.

Private airline Akasa also cancelled all flights to and from Jeddah, Kuwait, Abu Dhabi amid the ash influence.

These flights were scheduled for Nov. 24 and 25.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department said on Tuesday that the ash was continuing its eastward movement and was likely to clear Indian skies later in the day. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

