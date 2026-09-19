China’s ice cream industry churns out sweet opportunities abroad

TIANJIN, Sept. 19 — Carrots, eggplant and even fried chicken. At first glance, these items on display looked like fresh food. A closer look revealed they were actually ice cream.

Such eye-catching creations quickly drew the attention of Yash, a dessert maker from India, at the 28th China Ice Cream and Frozen Food Industry Expo, held from Wednesday to Friday in north China’s Tianjin Municipality.

“There are so many new and interesting ice cream products here, with a wide range of flavors and varieties,” Yash said.

China’s ice cream market has grown rapidly, reaching 191.2 billion yuan (about 28.32 billion U.S. dollars) in 2025, up 4.19 percent year on year, according to iiMedia Research.

The expo in Tianjin showcased what Chinese enterprises are betting on — creativity.

“We focus on creative products. Our carrot-shaped ice cream, one of our key products this year, stands out for its innovative design and offers consumers emotional value,” said Yang Yiwu, general manager of Shanghai NiCEME Brand Management Co., Ltd.

Yang sees growing opportunities beyond the domestic market. Demand for differentiated products is strong overseas, where traditional ice cream offerings are mature while unique, innovative options remain relatively limited.

The company’s products have been exported to more than 20 countries and regions. Yang said the company aims to expand globally through independent research and development, manufacturing and branded sales.

This year’s event attracted more than 1,800 buyers from over 120 countries and regions, along with nearly 30 international exhibitors. A total of 560 companies took part, setting a new record.

At the expo, overseas buyers stopped by booths to sample products, inspect equipment and explore potential partnerships. For them, Chinese ice cream equipment is increasingly attractive.

“We work in the UK, and we find that prices in the UK and Europe are very high and continue to rise. So we have to look for alternatives,” said Mark Gudgeon, managing director of Fincher Limited, who came to the expo to find more Chinese suppliers and build long-term partnerships.

“We have already purchased several pieces of equipment from China. We came here specifically to see the equipment for ourselves and meet the companies face to face,” Gudgeon said.

“Chinese-made food packaging equipment is gaining growing recognition overseas for its technology and quality,” noted Cao Chuanyong, chairman of Dayuan Industrial Co., Ltd. The company’s equipment has been sold to more than 80 countries and regions, with overseas sales accounting for 80 percent of its total, he added.

Industry observers say that the growing presence of Chinese equipment abroad reflects the increasing competitiveness of China’s ice cream industry chain.

From ingredients and raw materials to production equipment and packaging, China has developed a relatively complete industrial chain, offering overseas customers various options, ranging from machines to complete production-line solutions.

While Chinese companies expand overseas, China itself is becoming an increasingly important market for international ice cream brands.

For instance, Magnum and Wall’s have increased investment in China, promoting smart upgrades and capacity expansion at factories in east China’s Jiangsu Province and south China’s Guangdong Province.

“We have been present in the Chinese market for many years, and we have participated in the Tianjin exhibition almost every year for the past 10 years, because we believe it is a very important exhibition for our business segment,” said Thomas Mancin, area manager at Italian ice cream company Babbi srl.

“I have been coming to China for the last 25 years,” said Mancin. “One of the changes I have noticed is that the new generation loves ice cream, gelato and milk products more and more.”

The continued development of China’s ice cream market has strengthened his confidence in cooperation with China. “So I believe that in the next 20 years, the gelato market in China will become very strong,” Mancin added.

(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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