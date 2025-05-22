Namibia updates biodiversity strategy to align with global framework

WINDHOEK, May 23– Namibia is updating its national biodiversity strategy in line with global targets to strengthen environmental protection, an official said on Thursday.

Speaking at the International Day for Biological Diversity commemoration, Environment, Forestry, and Tourism Minister Indileni Daniel said the new strategy for 2025-2031 is part of Namibia’s commitment to the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework.

“The strategy will guide our efforts to halt biodiversity loss, promote sustainable development, and ensure inclusive participation of marginalized groups, particularly Indigenous people, women, and youth in decision-making processes,” Daniel said. Home to diverse ecosystems, including deserts, wetlands, and forests, Namibia is experiencing pressure from climate change, overexploitation, pollution, and habitat destruction.

The minister said species such as the black rhino and cheetah remain endangered, while marine ecosystems are under stress due to warming waters. Daniel said Namibia’s policy reforms support a green, blue, and circular economy, adding that environmental officers have been deployed across all 14 regions to enforce conservation laws.

The government is also finalizing an action plan to achieve Target 3 of the global biodiversity framework, which calls for protecting 30 percent of terrestrial and marine areas by 2030, she added. Namibia’s biodiversity supports key sectors like tourism and fisheries.

Daniel called on the private sector to adopt biodiversity accounting systems and invest in nature-based solutions. She warned that the continued loss of biodiversity poses risks to human health, including increased chances of disease transmission. (Xinhua)