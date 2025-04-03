Mbumba’s Golden Parachute

John K WaDisho

Former President Nangolo Mbumba will enjoy complete presidential benefits even though he served just one year following the death of former President Hage Geingob in February of last year.

Presidential spokesperson Alfredo Hengari affirmed that Mr. Mbumba qualifies for benefits according to the Presidential Remuneration and Other Benefits Act 5 of 2016.

“Hengari stated that President Mbumba will receive a limited number of staff and an office, in line with the benefits for a former president.”

The Act grants former presidents office space, administrative assistance, security, and medical care for themselves, their spouses, and legally dependent children, all covered by the State Revenue Fund.

These advantages are exempt from income tax.

Mbumba will additionally obtain a pension and benefits as detailed in the Former Presidents’ Pension and Other Benefits Act of 2004.

The pensions of past presidents are equivalent to either 80% of the current president’s salary or their final basic pay. Moreover, a payment equivalent to the final yearly salary for every term completed is offered.

The Government Gazette dated 10 March 2017 indicates that the previous first president earns an annual salary of N$1,376,085, translating to N$114,673.75 monthly.

It also shows that former presidents earned N$1,159,260 annually, which is N$96,605 each month, entirely tax-free.

If a former president passes away, their partner is eligible for 75% of the pension. The benefit is given to dependent children under 21 if there is no surviving spouse.

If a president passes away during their term, an extra payment is given to their spouse or dependent.

Pensions are safeguarded against legal actions, except for obligations to the government or mandated support payments.

Mbumba receives these benefits alongside former presidents Sam Nujoma and Hifikepunye Pohamba.

After their terms, the state provided Nujoma and Pohamba with offices, personnel, and security.

Pohamba remains engaged via the Hifikepunye Pohamba Foundation, which backs initiatives in education, health, and social welfare.

The legal framework ensures that all former presidents are treated equally, guaranteeing a consistent application of benefits no matter how long they served.