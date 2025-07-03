Namibia to host over 2,000 participants for AUSC Region 5 Youth Games

Trending Now
FeatureSports

July 3, 2025

WINDHOEK, July 3 — Namibia will welcome more than 2,000 athletes and officials from 10 southern African countries and regions as the 11th African Union Sports Council (AUSC) Region 5 Youth Games opens on July 4.

In a statement, Namibia‘s sports minister Sanet Steenkamp said the biennial multi-sport event for athletes under 20 will take place in Windhoek and Swakopmund from July 4 to 13.

The Games will feature 14 sporting disciplines, including athletics, swimming, football, basketball, boxing, judo, volleyball and e-sports.

Namibia will host 314 athletes and officials as part of its own delegation, while South Africa, Botswana and Zimbabwe are expected to send some of the largest teams.

Steenkamp said Namibia has undertaken a series of infrastructure upgrades in preparation for the event. These include the refurbishment of sports facilities, improvements to a major stadium, and the installation of a heating system at a national swimming pool to meet World Aquatics (formerly FINA) standards.

She noted the Games will also help Namibian athletes prepare for upcoming events, including the Africa School Sports Games and the 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Senegal.

The event forms part of Namibia‘s broader talent development strategy aimed at achieving Olympic podium finishes under the country’s “Road to 2028 Los Angeles & Beyond” program, Steenkamp said. (Xinhua)

