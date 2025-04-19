Namibia to invest in sports infrastructure for youth development

WINDHOEK, April 19 — Namibia will develop sports facilities in five towns as part of efforts to promote youth development and unlock economic opportunities in the industry, Sanet Steenkamp said on Friday at the official opening of the Namibian Newspaper Cup 2025 in the town of Outjo in the Kunene Region.

Minister of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sports, Arts and Culture Sanet Steenkamp said the investment is aimed at creating safe and accessible spaces for young people to develop their talents.

“Under the leadership of our new government, we have renewed our political commitment to elevating sports, arts, and culture as pillars of national development,” said Steenkamp. According to the minister, youth tournaments like the Namibian Newspaper Cup serve as launching pads for young netball and football players to showcase their skills and take early steps toward professional careers.

She said the government will work with regional and local authorities to upgrade existing sports facilities and ensure equitable access across the country, adding that this forms part of a broader strategy to position sports as a pillar of national development.

Steenkamp said the southern African country is committed to turning sports into a driver of opportunity, empowerment, and economic growth. The state-supported Namibian Newspaper Cup is an annual youth football and netball competition launched in 2001 and has become a key platform for identifying future national team players. (Xinhua)