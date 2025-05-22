Namibia launches campaign targeting historic FIFA World Cup qualification

WINDHOEK, May 22 — Namibia has launched an ambitious campaign aimed at qualifying for the FIFA World Cup for the first time in the nation’s history.

At a World Cup campaign event Wednesday evening in Windhoek, officials introduced the initiative under the banner of the Brave Warriors, the nickname for Namibia‘s men’s national football team. Speaking on behalf of the newly-appointed Brave Warriors World Cup Campaign Committee, Tim Ekandjo outlined a multi-faceted strategy to rally nationwide support and secure the resources needed for the historic push.

“Namibia has never qualified for the FIFA World Cup, and achieving qualification would be a remarkable historic achievement not just for the players and the football association but for all Namibians,” Ekandjo said. Ekandjo, who accepted his nomination to the committee alongside other members, said their work had already begun a week before Namibia‘s recent matches in Malawi and South Africa.

The campaign will focus on five key pillars, he said: uniting the nation behind the team; keeping the public engaged and informed about the team’s journey; mobilizing support and funding; incentivizing and qualifying the team; and celebrating qualification. The campaign aims to raise 9.8 million Namibian dollars (548,000 U.S. dollars) to cover appearance fees, winning bonuses and operational expenses.

A gala fundraising dinner is being planned in Windhoek to support that goal. “The objective is to raise at least 2 million Namibia dollars after all expenses are paid. Corporates and individuals will also have an opportunity to do special pledges,” Ekandjo said. Namibia is currently second in Group H of the World Cup’s African qualifying tournament, with 12 points. Tunisia leads the group with 16.

Namibia is scheduled to face Malawi and Sao Tome and Principe in September, followed by matches against Liberia and Tunisia in October. Under the current format, 54 African teams are divided into nine groups, with each group winner qualifying directly for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The four best runners-up will enter a playoff to determine one team that will advance to an intercontinental playoff tournament for a potential additional slot.

Namibia must either finish first in Group H to guarantee qualification, or place among the top second-place teams to keep their hopes alive. “Given the teams’ current standings, we can all agree that this is by far Namibia‘s best chance of qualification for the FIFA World Cup, and we must therefore do everything in our power to ensure we win the last four games to stand a chance,” Ekandjo said. (Xinhua)